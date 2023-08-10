Jilted housemaid commits suicide in Lahore

A 22-year-old housemaid was found dead in Lahore on Wednesday, and her heirs are convinced that she committed suicide.

The woman, identified as Aqsa, was found hanging from a fan in the Kahna area of the city. Her body was discovered by the owner of the house, Dr Ali Raza.

Raza told police that he had gone out for a few hours and when he returned, he found Aqsa’s body.

Police said that they are investigating the incident, but that it appears to be a suicide.

They said that a letter was found at the scene in which Aqsa had written about being betrayed by an unknown person.

The victim’s heirs have refused to take legal action, and say that they believe she committed suicide.

The police say that they will hand over Aqsa’s body to her heirs after autopsy.