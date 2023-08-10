Pakistan Women Cricket Team’s head coach Mark Coles resigns

Pakistan Women Cricket Team’s head coach Mark Coles has resigned once again, due to his personal committments.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) extended its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Mark Coles would not be part of the coaching team for the series against South Africa, which would be played in September in Karachi.

He was hired by the previous management committee of PCB, which was headed by Najam Sethi.

Many coaches and PCB staff which was hired by Najam Sethi’s management committee resigned after Zaka Ashraf became head of PCB management committee.

Mark Coles had served as the head coach of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team during Najam Sethi’s previous tenure as well.