Trading day update: PSX 100-index plunges by 0.87 percent

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100-index experienced a bearish trend on Thursday, ending with a loss of 419.26 points, marking a negative change of 0.87%. The day concluded with the index at 47,808.34 points, compared to the previous trading day’s 48,227.60 points.

Trading activity saw a total of 322,207,162 shares exchanged, in contrast to the previous day’s 312,301,182 shares. The traded shares amounted to Rs 12.757 billion, as opposed to Rs 14.305 billion on the last trading session.

A total of 330 companies participated in the stock market, with 104 of them noting gains, while 208 experienced losses. Meanwhile, the share price of 18 companies remained stable.

WorldCall Telecom secured the top position in trading volume with 41,524,480 shares at Rs 1.20 per share, followed by Bank Al-Falah with 23,236,014 shares at Rs 40.40 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev with 22,027,805 shares at Rs 100.61 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD observed the highest surge in share price by Rs 95.18, reaching a closing value of Rs 7095.15. Rafhan Maize came in second with a rise of Rs 40.00 per share, closing at Rs 8600.00.

On the other hand, Siemens Pak. experienced the most significant decrease in share price, dropping by Rs 22.99 to conclude at Rs 650.00. Following closely, ZIL Limited recorded a decline of Rs 15.00 to close at Rs 260.00.