Gold price in Pakistan goes up despite global decrease

The rate of gold in Pakistan on Thursday rose by Rs600 per tola despite decrease in the price of metal in the international market.

The rate of per told gold in the country was recorded at Rs222,800 while, the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs514 to Rs191,500.

The increase in gold prices came despite a decrease of $4 dollars in the global market, where the price of gold per ounce settled at $1922 dollars.

Analysts attributed the increase in gold prices to the weakening of the Pakistani rupee against the Greenback.