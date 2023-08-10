Bizenjo defends decision to accept census results in CCI

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has rejected the criticism of the opponents on the census and said that census results were accepted by looking at ground realities and facts.

In a statement issued, Balochistan CM Bizenjo said that those who criticize the new census should also examine the 1998 and 2017 censuses and determine those responsible for the damage caused to Balochistan due to the lack of census.

The problem will not be solved by increasing two or four seats in the National Assembly,“ he stressed.

Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said, “Since the beginning, we have been of the position that other factors should be included in the formula for the distribution of resources in the NFC, including population as well as the factors of underdeveloped areas and law and order situation.”

Balochistan CM said Balochistan’s population has been reduced was not correct, but in fact population has increased compared to other provinces.

One would also like to believe that the population in some districts was unnaturally exaggerated because many people were displaced from their areas due to floods, he said.