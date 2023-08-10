Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Quetta’s Moti Ram Road cordoned off after blast

Police cordoned off the area
Mujeeb Ullah Aug 10, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

Two persons were injured in a blast occurred inside a shop located at the Moti Ram Road in Quetta , provincial capital of Balochistan, on Thursday.

Police said that heavy contingent of Police cordoned off the blast site, located in the Quetta city market.

Fire hydrants reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The law enforcement agencies banned entrance of irrelevant persons towards the blast site.

Read Also:

Quetta

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular