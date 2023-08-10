Quetta’s Moti Ram Road cordoned off after blast
Police cordoned off the area
Two persons were injured in a blast occurred inside a shop located at the Moti Ram Road in Quetta , provincial capital of Balochistan, on Thursday.
Police said that heavy contingent of Police cordoned off the blast site, located in the Quetta city market.
Fire hydrants reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.
The law enforcement agencies banned entrance of irrelevant persons towards the blast site.
