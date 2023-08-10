Sindh, Balochistan inch closer to finalising names of respective caretaker CMs

Sindh has started preparing for appointing the caretaker setup in the province, as the Sindh Assembly is set to complete its constitutional term this week.

Meanwhile, more than half a dozen names are being floated for the caretaker chief minister. The opposition GDA and MQM have also agreed on their nominations for the slot.

According to sources, former commissioner Shoaib Siddiqui, former finance secretary Younus Dhaga and Dr Safdar Abbasi could be the mutual nominees of the GDA and MQM.

From the ruling PPP, former chief secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Siddique Memon and former judge Justice Maqbool Baqar are expedite to be the potential candidates.

No formal meeting between the chief minister and the opposition leader has so far been held on the caretaker set-up in the province.

The Sindh Assembly is expected to be dissolved on August 11.

Meanwhile, the provincial law department has prepared a draft of the summary for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, which has been confirmed by Adviser to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab.

The constitutional term of the Sindh Assembly will be completed on August 13, said Murtaza Wahab, while Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has also declared Aug 13 as the last day of the assembly.

The law department has prepared a draft summary for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly.

Murtaza Wahab also claimed that it has been decided to dissolve the assembly ahead of time.

The law department will send the summary to the Sindh chief minister as per the prevailing procedure. Murad Ali Shah will send the advice to dissolve the Sindh Assembly tomorrow to the Sindh governor, he added.

Consultations in Balochistan

The ruling Balochistan Awami Party in the largest province of the country has finalized three names for the caretaker chief minister.

The names of Senator Kauda Babar, Mir Ijaz Sanjrani and Naseer Bizenjo have reportedly been finalized on behalf of the Balochistan Awami Party.

Balochistan Chief Minister and BAP President Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo finalized the names in consultation with party leaders.

Bizenjo will present the nominated names to opposition leader Malik Sikandar during their consultations on the caretaker set-up.