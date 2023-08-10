Ganga Ram doctors perform operation using ‘mobile flashlight’, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered against doctors and other health staff of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for conducting a surgery during power cut by using the flashlight of mobile phones.

A surgical procedure at Gangaram Hospital was plunged into darkness as a power outage disrupted the operation theater’s electricity supply, forcing surgeons to resort to using the flashlight of a mobile phone to continue the operation.

The incident unfolded during surgery on a patient’s leg, leaving the doctors in a precarious situation as the operation theater turned pitch black due to the unexpected power outage.

Shockingly, not only were the surgical lights affected, but crucial medical equipment necessary for the procedure also ground to a halt.

According to medical personnel present during the operation, the electricity supply from the generator failed to restore power to the operation theater, leaving the doctors to grapple with the chaotic conditions.

The use of mobile phone flashlights to illuminate the operation became the only option available to the medical team.

Disturbingly, this is not the first incident at Ganga Ram Hospital, as doctors have reported frequent power outages during crucial surgeries.

Despite repeated notifications to the hospital administration regarding the recurring issue, no alternative arrangements were made to ensure uninterrupted power supply during surgical procedures.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), when questioned about the incident, denied any knowledge of the power outage. However, he pledged to investigate the matter and rectify the situation if given proper information.

He emphasized that backup generators are in place to prevent such occurrences.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram intervened in the matter, demanding a comprehensive report from the hospital administration.

Dr. Akram expressed his concerns about the potential risks to patients’ lives due to power outages during critical medical procedures and insisted on appropriate action against those responsible.