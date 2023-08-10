Rain brings relief to Lahore’s sweltering heat

Relief from the scorching heat has arrived as rain on Thursday afternoon graces various parts of Lahore, bringing a pleasant change to the atmosphere.

Throughout the city, both light and heavy rain showers have been observed, with clouds casting a soothing cover.

Rainfall has been reported in multiple areas, including Garhi Shahu, Kot Lakhpat Jail Road, and walled city.

Other regions such as Model Town, Ferozepur Road, and Gulberg in Defence have also experienced the refreshing downpour.

The weather forecast indicates that the rain is anticipated to persist until August 12, providing respite from the recent spell of hot weather.