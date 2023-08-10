Onus on civil servants to work collectively, asserts PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday advised the civil servants especially those employed in the PM Office and PM House to work diligently for Pakistan’s welfare.

While addressing a gathering of the luncheon given in honor of staff of the PM Office and PM House, Shehbaz Sharif asked for ‘greater unity, cohesion and solidarity to steer the country out of challenges and put it on the path of prosperity’

“Never before in history has the demand for solidarity and diligence reached such an unparalleled level as it has today,” he said.

Alluding to the austerity measures taken during the past 16 months of his stint, the premier said “Given the difficult economic situation, several cabinet members decided to forgo their perks and privileges”.

“We all should endeavor to free the country from all domestic and international loans and put it on strong footing,” he added.

The Prime Minister recalled that our ancestors rendered immense sacrifices for a Pakistan where all the people had equal opportunities to excel in their fields.

“We deviated from our path,” he regretted, adding that Allah Almighty had blessed the country with huge natural resources but the only thing that lacked was “the will to do”.

The Prime Minister further added that it is time to renew the pledge to follow the teachings of Holy Quran, Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as well as those of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal to foster unity in our ranks.

He thanked the staff for guiding him on different occasions during his stay in the office of Prime Minister.

On the occasion, the staff of the PM House presented a portrait to the Prime Minister.

The premier also distributed commendation certificates amongst the staff of the PM Office and PM House.