Bushra Bibi reaches Attock Jail to meet husband Imran Khan
Lawyer says permission granted by IHC; Police, Elite Force personnel on high alert outside jail
Former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has reached Attock Jail to meet her husband.
According to Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha, the Islamabad High Court has allowed them to meet the imprisoned former premier.
Police and Elite Force personnel are on high alert outside the jail, as per reports.
A team of lawyers is also accompanying Bushra Bibi.
Bushra Bibi has been allowed to go to the jail from police station.
Imran Khan
PTI
Bushra bibi
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)
Attock Jail
