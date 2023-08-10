Watch Live
Grand operation launched against beggars in Islamabad

More than 30 beggars arrested under Operation 'Shalimar' from different areas of capital
Qamarul Munawar Aug 10, 2023
In a coordinated effort, the federal police and district administration of Islamabad embarked on a sweeping operation against beggars in the city on Thursday.

The move comes as part of a comprehensive strategy to address the growing issue of professional begging and maintain public order.

With a joint mission, law enforcement personnel and magistrates took to the streets, conducting targeted operations against beggars across various areas of the capital.

The operation, codenamed “Shalimar,” yielded significant results, with a total of twenty-two beggars apprehended from different parts of F10.

In a parallel effort, the city’s sub-division reported a successful operation that led to the arrest of thirty-three beggars.

Swiftly taking action, Assistant Commissioner Rural apprehended three beggars in their jurisdiction, subsequently transferring them to a local police station. Several other professional beggars were also taken into custody and handed over to the authorities.

