IPP announces 38-member Central Executive Committee

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has announced its Central Executive Committee.

The committee was announced by IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan in consultation with the party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen.

IPP Secretary General Aamir Kayani issued a notification of the CEC members.

According to the notification, the 38-member CEC of the IPP includes senior leaders Jahangir Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and Ishaq Khakwani.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Awn Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Mehmood Maulvi are also part of the committee.

Party leaders Nauman Langriyal, Saeed Akbar Nawani, GG Jamal, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Raja Yawar Kamal, Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mamoon Jafar, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Ameer Hyder Singha and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, as well as Chaudhry Ashfaq, Ajmal Cheema, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Murad Raas, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Rai Aslam Kharal, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rana Aslam, Nouraiz Shakoor, Mohammad Shah Khagga, Diwan Azmat, Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka, Syed Mubeen Alam, Tehseen Gardezi, Ayaz Niazi, Qasim Langah and Haroon Gul are also part of the committee.

A meeting of the nominated members of the Central Executive Committee is expected to be held soon to take important decisions of the party.

Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan have sent a message of goodwill to CEC members.