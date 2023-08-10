Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 10 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 10 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 10, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 10 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Stalemate as Shehbaz, Raja huddle remains indecisive on caretaker PM Bushra Bibi reaches Attock Jail to meet husband Imran Khan Countdown begins: Facebook to eliminate key feature next month Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular James Webb telescope image presents puzzling question mark shape in space Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt welcome second daughter Miral Muneeb Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ receives rave reviews, a treat for superstar fans