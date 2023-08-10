Streamers inscribed with IPP manifesto adorn roads across Lahore

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has started its mass contact drive to create awareness among the people about its manifesto, as colorful streamers have been displayed across the city.

Paths leading from Jail Road to Thokar Niaz Beg and Barkat Market to Ferozepur Road are adorned with party streamers.

According to the party manifesto, free electricity up to 300 units will be offered to consumers and free tubewell electricity to farmers owning 12.5 acres.

The party vows to pay minimum wage of Rs50,000 to all laborers and industrial workers.

Free education will be provided in schools as well as colleges and scholarships awarded for higher education.

As per the IPP’s manifesto displayed on the streamers, petrol will be available at half the price to all motorcyclists.

Moreover, ownership rights will be provided in slums and apartment buildings built there.

The IPP manifesto also announces the establishment of government medical and engineering colleges and universities at the district level.

The steamers are decorated with pictures of party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan as well as the manifesto.

New parks, stadiums and recreational projects are also part of the IPP manifesto.

The manifesto further says that industrial development and new industrial zones will be established in every district.

Meanwhile, the series of political workers joining the IPP continues.

The workers met with senior party leader Mian Khalid Mehmood and announced to join the IPP.

Among those who joined the IPP were Ali Raza Virk and Zain Shah from Sheikhupura. From Lahore, Kamran Samuel, Muhammad Majid, Ayat Masih, Malik Riaz Awan and Malik Qaiser Maqsood also joined the IPP.

Those who joined from Kasur were Chaudhry Yasir and Chaudhry Umar Yasin.

Mian Khalid Mehmood welcomed the workers to the party and conferred them with party scarves.