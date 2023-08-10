PIA announces 14% discount on domestic flight tickets

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a 14% discount on domestic flights for the 76th Independence Day.

The national carrier has announced a generous 14% discount on all domestic flight fares, allowing passengers to partake in the patriotic festivities while enjoying affordable air travel.

The special discount, as revealed by a PIA spokesperson, will be applicable to all domestic flights operated by the airline.

The discount is exclusively scheduled for August 14, in alignment with the Independence Day celebrations.

August 14 holds immense historical significance for Pakistan, as it marks the day when the nation gained its long-awaited freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Since then,

Pakistanis around the world celebrate the day with unwavering devotion, respect, and enthusiasm.