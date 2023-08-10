Court orders further investigation into Facebook posts of sessions court judge

The Islamabad High Court has ordered further investigation into the Facebook posts of sessions court Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Moreover, the PTI chairman has approached the court to clarify paragraph 18 of the decision. He also requested that the FIA be restrained from issuing a notice to his legal team until a decision on his application is announced.

According to the petitioner, the court asked the FIA inquire further into the Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar and submit a report.

The court also ordered to include the relevant people in this case.

The petitioner is of the view that the FIA is harassing his legal team on the basis of the court order. He requested that the court clarify para 18 of its order.

He also requested that the court issue an order not to harass his legal team.