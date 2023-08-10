iPhone 15 Pro buzz: 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic GPU upgrade?

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to come equipped with 6GB of RAM, and there’s buzz around Apple’s A17 Bionic SoC receiving an additional GPU core compared to the A16 chip it succeeds.

Apple’s A17 Bionic SoC is reportedly being built using TSMC’s cutting-edge 3-nanometer process. In the previous year, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the A16 Bionic chip.

This year, the speculation revolves around the iPhone 15 Pro models getting a boost with the A17 Bionic chip, which is anticipated to offer improved GPU capabilities over its predecessor.

Additionally, the A17 chip could potentially leverage a clock speed of up to 3.70 GHz.

According to a leak from Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the fresh A17 Bionic SoC boasts six CPU cores and an equal number of GPU cores.

In contrast, the current A16 Bionic chip empowers the iPhone 14 Pro models with six CPU cores and five GPU cores.

This enhancement in the GPU core count accompanies an increased maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz, as opposed to the 3.46 GHz clock rate of the A16 chip.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were previously expected to feature 8GB of RAM.

However, the recent leak suggests that these models will retain 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, maintaining the same configuration as their predecessors.

Apple typically doesn’t disclose the specific RAM details for its iPhone devices.

Anticipated to leverage TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer process, Apple’s A17 Bionic SoC might find its place in the iPhone 16 series, set to debut next year.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on Apple’s plans to unveil the iPhone 15 family on September 13, with pre-orders anticipated to kick off on September 15.

Among the expected lineup, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are projected to run on the previous A16 chip.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants are speculated to offer a base model with 256GB storage capacity, extendable to an impressive 2TB in the highest-tier version.

This year, all models within the iPhone 15 series are believed to incorporate the Dynamic Island feature.