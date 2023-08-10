Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Balochistan

Tremors caused momentary panic
Samaa Web Desk Aug 10, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo/File
Photo/File

A mild earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Balochistan on Thursday.

The quake’s epicenter was located near the Zhob district, a suburb of Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers.

The tremors were felt by residents in the surrounding areas, causing momentary panic and concern.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

earthquake

Balochistan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular