3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Balochistan
Tremors caused momentary panic
A mild earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Balochistan on Thursday.
The quake’s epicenter was located near the Zhob district, a suburb of Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan.
According to the seismological center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers.
The tremors were felt by residents in the surrounding areas, causing momentary panic and concern.
So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.
earthquake
Balochistan
