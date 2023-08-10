3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Balochistan

A mild earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Balochistan on Thursday.

The quake’s epicenter was located near the Zhob district, a suburb of Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers.

The tremors were felt by residents in the surrounding areas, causing momentary panic and concern.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.