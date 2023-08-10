Lahore police constable steals 40 motorcycles

In an unexpected incident, a Lahore police constable stands accused of orchestrating the audacious theft of forty motorcycles.

A police constable, identified as Ilyas allegedly masterminded the theft of an astounding forty motorcycles, swiped right from under the nose of the very institution he was tasked to protect.

The audacious crime unfolded when Constable Ilyas reportedly conspired with an individual named Akram, who was reportedly known in local circles as a junkie.

The duo meticulously executed their plan, making away with forty parked motorcycles that were stationed just outside the police station.

Their audacity reached new heights as they covertly stashed their loot in a warehouse located in the Harbanspura area.

In response to the alarming turn of events, the police department has taken swift and decisive action.