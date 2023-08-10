Women officers face insecurity, sexual assault within Indian Army

In a nation that prides itself on progress and modernization, a shocking and deeply concerning revelation has emerged, casting a shadow over the esteemed Indian Army.

Recent findings have shed light on the distressing situation faced by women officers within the armed forces, raising serious concerns about their safety, dignity, and the broader issue of gender equality in the country.

Since 2007, a troubling total of 1,243 cases of sexual assault on women personnel have been reported.

The distressing statistics, coupled with allegations of harassment and abuse, have given rise to questions about the actual progress made in achieving gender equality within the nation’s defense forces.

Over the last three years alone, 123 female officers stepped forward with complaints of sexual harassment and abuse. Between 2015 and 2017, more than a dozen female officers reported incidents of rape allegedly committed by their senior officers.

Karanjit Kaur, deputy commandant of the Tibet Border Police, has publicly voiced her concerns about the motivations behind the recruitment of women officers.

Kaur contends that, all too often, women are brought into the Indian Army as a token gesture, serving to appease their male counterparts rather than being valued as equal contributors. This harmful practice, she argues, creates an environment where the safety and well-being of women officers are dangerously compromised.

Tragically, the repercussions of such abuse have driven some female officers to the brink. Lt. Sushmita Chakravti (2006), Major Anita Kumari (2006), and Lt. Rashmi Mishra (2009) are among the names of officers who have tragically taken their own lives due to the unbearable trauma of abuse, further fueled by a perceived lack of action on their complaints.

The scope of the problem extends beyond India’s borders as well. Shocking instances have surfaced of Indian soldiers on peacekeeping missions in countries such as Congo being implicated in cases of sexual exploitation.

Among these incidents, a case came to light where three Indian peacekeepers were sentenced to prison for the rape of a woman in South Africa.