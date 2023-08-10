Tory Lanez gets 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Marking the end of the high-profile case, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence to the 31-year-old Lanez.

Tory was convicted in December of three felonies – assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2020, where Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an argument after a pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner.

During the trial, the jury heard that during the drive home from Kylie Jenner’s pool party on the night of July 11, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion insulted Tory Lanez’s musical talent.

As the argument escalated, the 28-year-old demanded to be let out of the car, an SUV in which they had been riding.

Megan testified that she heard Lanez shout “dance” before he fired five rounds at her.

On Monday, a written statement from Megan Thee Stallion said she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since the shooting.

During his sentencing, Lanez said he considered Megan Thee Stallion to be his friend but admits “I did wrong that night”.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a 13-year sentence.

Lanez’s lawyer said his client plans to appeal the prison sentence.