Dollar regains lost ground against rupee

US currency trades at Rs287.75 after registering rise of 29 paisas in interbank market
Rizwan Alam Aug 10, 2023
Photo: file
After a brief respite, the price of rupee against the dollar started to dip again.

On Thursday, the American currency started trading at Rs287.75 after registering a rise of 29 paisas in the interbank market, as per currency dealers.

At the closing time of trading on the previous day, the greenback had lost 45 paisas and was traded at Rs287.46.

After a steady rise for almost a week, the US dollar lost some ground against the Pakistani rupee, as it registered a dip on the third day of the business week.

In the open market, the dollar remained steady at Rs295, according to currency dealers.

