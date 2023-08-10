Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Layyah: Seven of a family die as passenger van rams into truck

Victims were all passengers of the ill-fated van
Samaa TV Aug 10, 2023
In an unfortunate incident, seven people of same family died while six others received serious injuries when a passenger van collided with a truck on Bhakkar-Mian Channu highway, on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the collision was caused by the sudden opening of the tie rod in the passenger van, leading to a catastrophic collision with the truck.

The accident occurred in the Chaubara District of Layyah.

The victims were all passengers of the ill-fated van, which was en route from Bhakkar to Mian Chanu for a Qal Khwani ceremony.

Rescue teams reached the spot of the incident after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

