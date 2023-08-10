Xiaomi Mix Fold 3’s first impression: Prepare to be mind-blown

The much-anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is set to make its official debut on August 14 in China, coinciding with the unveiling of the Redmi K60 Ultra and the Pad 6 series.

Although the upcoming foldable phone has been teased in prior glimpses, we are now granted a genuine first look.

Xiaomi has taken the initiative to share marketing visuals for the Mix Fold 3 as part of their ongoing teaser campaign.

These images provide a comprehensive view of what was only partially disclosed in earlier teasers. Take a moment to peruse the image below.

Remaining true to the characteristic sleek form factor of its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2, the Mix Fold 3 retains its iconic design.

It remains to be seen whether it can surpass the dimensions of the Honor Magic V2, which presently claims the title of the thinnest foldable phone on the market.

Notably, a punch-hole cutout is incorporated to house the front-facing selfie camera, indicating that the under-screen camera technology has not yet been integrated.

Furthermore, the Mix Fold 3 retains the rectangular camera module that spans the width of the phone.

However, in this iteration, the module accommodates four distinct camera lenses arranged in a square configuration at the corner.

The familiar Leica branding remains prominent, and the main camera boasts a label stating “VARIO SUMMICRON lens” with an aperture ranging from f/1.8 to f/2.9.

Rumours have circulated regarding a complete overhaul of the phone’s hinge design. If this speculation holds true, it’s plausible that the teaser campaign will eventually provide validation.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is confirmed to launch in two colour variants: Black with a sophisticated leather finish and Gold featuring an elegant glass back panel.

Regrettably, it appears that the Mix Fold 3 will remain exclusive to the Chinese market, implying that those interested in purchasing it from abroad will need to consider importing options.