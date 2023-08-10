Afghan supreme leader issues fatwa against cross-border militancy

Haibatullah Akhunzada, the supreme leader of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban regime, has issued a decree that no Afghan citizen and member of the interim government will cross the border for militancy.

Those who cross the border for militancy in Pakistan will not be called martyrs, but their death will be called impure.

In the context of recent terrorism, Pakistan has on multiple occasions given a strong response, while the Afghan supreme leader has issued relevant orders and fatwas.

