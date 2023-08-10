Rampant robbery: Tally of murders hits 21 as culprits leave police clueless

Faisalabad has been gripped by fear yet again as another tragic incident of murder during a robbery took place, bringing the grim total of such cases to 21 this year.

The police’s inability to apprehend the perpetrators has left the residents in a state vulnerability.

The latest victim, Usman Dost, a resident of Taj Colony in Faisalabad, was brutally shot dead by dacoits while he was returning home after attending the funeral of a friend.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of violent robberies in the city. The relentless spree of killings during robbery attempts has not only shattered families but has also instilled a deep sense of fear among the residents.

The victim’s nephew expressed the frustration saying, “Who cares about someone’s life? They are sleeping peacefully at home. Emergency calls are answered hours later. We just want justice, that’s what we appeal for”.

The Faisalabad Police’s efforts to curb the rising crime rate and catch the culprits behind these heinous acts have fallen short.

According to official records, in the span of eight months, more than a hundred incidents of theft, fraud, robbery, and murder are reported daily.