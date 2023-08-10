Stalemate as Shehbaz, Raja huddle remains indecisive on caretaker PM

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz talking to media person on Thursday said that first round of the consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held and both sides did not agree on any name for the caretaker prime minister’s name.

He announced that second round will be held on Friday (tomorrow).

Raja Raiz was talking to media person after having a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for over an hour.

“I asked premier to consider on names given my myside and we agreed that we both will meet again tomorrow to continue consultations on the total six names,” he said.

President Arif Alvi’s approval of the dissolution of the National Assembly has set the stage for a riveting political showdown in the nation’s capital.

With Islamabad’s corridors of power charged with palpable excitement, all eyes are on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz as they have begun the meeting aimed at fianlising the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to present a list of three names for the caretaker prime minister, underscoring his commitment to fostering a collaborative approach with the opposition in this critical decision-making process.

In a reciprocal move, opposition leader Raja Riaz is also poised to contribute to the deliberations by putting forward his own list of three potential candidates for the coveted position of interim PM

Saqiq Sanjrani among favourites

On the other hand, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has emerged as a noteworthy figure in the selection process for the caretaker PM.

Sources added that Sanjrani is garnering substantial support and is being viewed as a favorite candidate for this pivotal position.

With the intricate deliberations between the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, the name of Sadiq Sanjrani has prominently entered the fray for consideration.

Consultation with allies concluded

Meanwhile, sources also claimed that PM Shehbaz has concluded consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allied parties ahead of a crucial huddle taking place today with the opposition leader.

However, there were no censuses reached on any of the names.

Raja Riaz finalises three names

The opposition leader responding to another question that the name for interim PM had already been finalised by ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the opposition leader responded: “Say whatever you want, I have my own opinion.”

He went on to say that he had completed deliberations with his allies on the name of the caretaker PM.

“My three names are 90% finalised,” he said without elaborating further.