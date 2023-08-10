All eyes on Shehbaz-Raja huddle today over caretaker PM

President Arif Alvi’s approval of the dissolution of the National Assembly has set the stage for a riveting political showdown in the nation’s capital.

With Islamabad’s corridors of power charged with palpable excitement, all eyes are on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz as they prepare to convene for a meeting aimed at fianlising the selection of the caretaker prime minister today.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed that the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz has been meticulously arranged.

The huddle is scheduled to take place today at 3:30 pm, providing a focused window for both leaders to engage in substantive discussions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to present a list of three names for the caretaker prime minister, underscoring his commitment to fostering a collaborative approach with the opposition in this critical decision-making process.

In a reciprocal move, opposition leader Raja Riaz is also poised to contribute to the deliberations by putting forward his own list of three potential candidates for the coveted position of interim PM.

Raja Riaz finalises three names

The opposition leader responding to another question that the name for interim PM had already been finalised by ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the opposition leader responded: “Say whatever you want, I have my own opinion.”

He went on to say that he had completed deliberations with his allies on the name of the caretaker PM.

“My three names are 90% finalised,” he said without elaborating further.