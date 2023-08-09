Javeria Abbasi’s response to Shamoon Abbasi’s harsh message

Fans raised concern regarding Shamoon Abbasi not attending his daughter Anzela Abbasi’s wedding recently, to which he shared a harsh message on his official Facebook account.

In the wake of Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi’s cryptic social media post about detaching from certain individuals, including a reference to “shameless people,” his ex-wife and actress Javeria Abbasi have responded with a message reflecting grace and maturity.

Shamoon Abbasi’s initial post on Facebook alluded to distancing himself from people he considers impudent and immodest.

While the post garnered criticism for its timing, Javeria Abbasi responded with a message shared on her Instagram story. The message subtly conveyed, “A healthy mind does not speak ill of others,” showcasing her dignified response.

In the midst of this, actor Shahood Alvi, a longtime friend of Javeria, took to Instagram to celebrate her as a single parent and congratulate her on their daughter Anzela’s wedding. Alvi praised Javeria’s dedication, love, and support throughout the years, highlighting her strength as a single parent and her resilience in the face of challenges.

Javeria responded to Alvi’s heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for his unwavering support and friendship. She credited him for being there for her not only during the wedding but throughout her life’s journey.

Actress Ushna Shah also joined the supportive chorus, sharing her love for both Javeria and Shahood Alvi and describing Anzela’s wedding as magical.

The exchange among the actors reveals a sense of camaraderie and support within the entertainment industry. Despite the complexities of personal relationships, the responses reflect the importance of maintaining dignity and focusing on positive connections.