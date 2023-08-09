Feroze Khan reveals his plans for second marriage

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and acclaimed roles in hit dramas such as ‘Khaani’, ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’, and ‘Ishqiya’, has been engaging with fans about his thoughts on marriage following his divorce from his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan.

The talented actor, who has recently praised his former partner, is openly addressing questions about his future marriage plans.

Taking to social media, Feroze Khan responded to fans’ curiosity about his marital status. When a user inquired about his marriage plans, he humorously responded, “I am looking for it, nowadays – Dekh Raha Hoon Aaj Kal.”

Another fan’s remark about having two wives prompted a light-hearted response from Khan, saying, “Brother, you only did what you are told, Good Job.”

In response to a more contemplative question from a user about moving on and starting a new journey with someone new, Feroze Khan shared a thoughtful reply. He expressed that his life’s journey had begun long ago and that he has found that special person who understands his unique perspective on relationships. Khan further elaborated, “I am not made like that. So what would I do next Stay tuned.”

After going through a challenging phase with allegations of domestic abuse and subsequent divorce, Feroze Khan appears to be focused on his personal growth and future endeavours. Fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming drama serial ‘Akhara’, which is set to air on Green Entertainment.