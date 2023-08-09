Polling on Hub UC seats to be held on 19th Sept: ECP Balochistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan chapter said elections for the specific seats of union council 31 of district Hub will be held on 19th September.

ECP Balochistan spokesperson Sharifullah said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made announcement of the schedule for the elections on specific seats—women, laborers, farmers and non-Muslims in union council No. 31 of district Hub of Balochistan.

According to the Returning Officer (RO), nomination papers will be received from 16 to 18 August while preliminary list of candidates will be released on August 19 and nomination papers security by ROs will be conducted from August 21 to 23.

Also, appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed from August 24 to 26, 2023.

The Appellate Authority will decide the appeals from August 28 to 30 and the revised list of candidates will be published on August 31.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers and publication of the revised list of candidates will be September 1.

The allotment and the final list of candidates will be released on September 2.

The polling for certain seats will be held on September 19, while the final list of successful candidates will be published by the Returning Officer on September 22.