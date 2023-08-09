Watch Live
Money

LNG prices drop by $0.17 per MMBT

The revised LNG price on the Sui Northern System has been set at $12.48
Zaheer Ali Khan Aug 09, 2023
File Photo
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revealed the updated Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for August.

Notably, the prices for LNG on the Sui Northern System have experienced a significant decrease by USD 0.16 per mmbt.

Concurrently, the LNG price on the Sui Southern System stands at $0.17.

Effective immediately, the revised LNG price on the Sui Northern System has been set at $12.48.

Similarly, the fresh LNG price on the Sui Southern system is now established at $12.96 per mmbt per day.

OGRA

Pakistan LNG purchase

