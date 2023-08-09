LNG prices drop by $0.17 per MMBT

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revealed the updated Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for August.

Notably, the prices for LNG on the Sui Northern System have experienced a significant decrease by USD 0.16 per mmbt.

Concurrently, the LNG price on the Sui Southern System stands at $0.17.

Effective immediately, the revised LNG price on the Sui Northern System has been set at $12.48.

Similarly, the fresh LNG price on the Sui Southern system is now established at $12.96 per mmbt per day.