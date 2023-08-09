NA passes resolution to rename Quetta Airport after Akbar Bugti’s name

The National Assembly passes the resolution emphasising the government to take immediate steps to name the Quetta International Airport after the name of Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

The resolution stated that the decision has been taken in view of Akbar Khan Bugti’s valuable services to the country and democracy.

Quetta International Airport is the fourth highest airport in Pakistan and second largest airport in the south region of the country and the largest for the province of Balochistan.

It is situated 12 km south-west of the city, spread over an area of 35 acres.

The resolution was presented by MNA (NA-174) Syed Samu ul Hassan Gillani.

It is pertinent to note that Bugti died on 26 August 2006. He was the Tumandar (head) of the Bugti tribe of Baloch people who served as the Minister of State for Interior and Governor of Balochistan.

He also became minister of state for defence in the cabinet of Feroz Khan Noon.

Nawab Akbar Bugti had three wives and thirteen children (6 sons and 7 daughters).