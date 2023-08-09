ECNEC approves various national development projects

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), which approved various national development projects.

The ECNEC approved projects including construction of Awaran and Panjgur dams, besides approving Resilient Housing Re-construction and Restoration in Balochistan province.

The meeting also accorded approval for Punjab Urban land Systems enhancent project, dualization of road in Bahawalpur district in Punjab province and phase-1 of the establishment of regional grids in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The ECNEC approved the construction/reconstruction of existing schools in Sindh affected in rain and floods of 2022 and revised Sindh solar project in Sindh Province.