India knock out Pakistan with 4-0 win in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Indian Hockey Team defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy to knock the visitors out of the race to semifinals in Chennai.

India took lead in the last minute of first quarter when the skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored on the penalty corner.

In the eighth minute of the second quarter, Harmanpreet Singh scored again to double India’s lead.

Jugraj Singh made it 3-0 in the second half whereas Akashdeep Singh made it 4-0 in the fourth quarter.

Pakistan finished fifth on the points table with five points as they lost to India and Malaysia whereas they drew with Japan and South Korea, before beating China.

Pakistan will now play China on 11 August for the fifth place match.