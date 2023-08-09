Husband finds out wife is a man after two-year engagement

In the Al-Bahira region of northern Egypt, a resident has come forward with a startling claim that his spouse, believed to be a woman, is in fact a man.

The revelation, which surfaced two years after their engagement, has sparked widespread discussion across Egyptian media platforms and social networks, eliciting a range of reactions.

The man who made the claim disclosed to a news agency that his wife possesses both male and female physical attributes. He had initially informed the in-laws about the situation, to which he received a response suggesting that a surgical procedure would resolve the matter.

Despite consulting medical professionals, the issue remained unresolved. Subsequently, the husband sought an amicable separation with the in-laws. However, they initially refused. Eventually, through mediation, a decision was reached in his favor, although the in-laws insisted on retaining the dowry. The separation process is anticipated to be kept discreet.

The husband further shared that his wife had lived as a boy until the age of nine, when the family decided to change her name due to her predominant female characteristics.

In defense, the woman countered her husband’s allegations by explaining that a childhood operation had corrected a birth defect. She vehemently refuted his claims, asserting her complete womanhood, and expressed willingness to undergo medical examination to validate her stance.

Adding another layer to the situation, the woman claimed that she had experienced a miscarriage due to violence inflicted upon her. She alleged that her husband’s accusations were aimed at defaming both her and her family.