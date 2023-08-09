Director of Salman Khan’s ‘Bodyguard’, passes away at 68

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Siddique Ismail, known for his memorable contributions to the film industry, including directing the Hindi version of ‘Bodyguard’ starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has passed away at the age of 68.

The acclaimed director suffered a heart attack on August 7th and was admitted to a hospital in Kochi. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on August 8th. He is survived by his wife and three children. Earlier last month, Siddique had been hospitalized due to a liver ailment.

Siddique’s body will be kept at Kadavanthra’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on August 9th from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for the public to pay their respects. The funeral is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the same day.

Siddique Ismail began his journey in the film industry by assisting the legendary filmmaker Fazil. He gained prominence as part of the directorial duo Siddique-Lal with Lal, delivering hits like ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, ‘In Harihar Nagar’, ‘Godfather’, and ‘Vietnam Colony’. Known for their relatable characters and contemporary comedy style, their collaborations set a new standard for Malayalam cinema.

Siddique’s solo directorial ventures included popular films like ‘Hitler’, ‘Friends’, ‘Chronic Bachelor’, ‘Bhaskar The Rascal’, ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’, and ‘Bodyguard’. He also directed the Hindi remake of ‘Bodyguard’, which starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. His contribution extended to Tamil cinema with the remake titled ‘Kavalan’, starring Vijay. His final directorial work was ‘Big Brother’ (2020), featuring Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose.