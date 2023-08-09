Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed reunite on-screen in ‘Jannat Se Aagay’

Popular Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming drama series, ‘Jannat Se Aagay.’

Despite their close friendship spanning almost a decade, this marks their on-screen collaboration. The drama, produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, is scheduled to premiere on August 11.

Kubra Khan took to Instagram to reveal the project, where she plays the role of Jannat Ali Khan, a renowned television star whose character is idolized by Ramsha Khan’s Tabassum. The teasers hint at a strong meta-narrative, showcasing Kubra hosting a morning show with all the theatrics typical of the genre. The storyline is expected to delve into toxic trends within the entertainment industry, touching on themes such as sensationalism and public humiliation for ratings.

While the main focus remains on Jannat and Tabassum’s intersecting stories, the drama’s promotional material suggests significant conflict between Kubra’s character and Gohar Rasheed’s.

Gohar portrays an ordinary man pulled into Jannat’s celebrity life, leading to challenges in their relationship due to the pressures of public image and personal struggles.

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s chemistry, coupled with the intriguing storyline, has garnered anticipation among fans, making ‘Jannat Se Aagay’ a highly awaited drama in the Pakistani entertainment scene.