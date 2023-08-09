Diplomatic feats: Bilawal feels proud as ‘CPEC restored, ties with US, China bridged’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a press conference on Wednesday counted diplomatic feats of Ministry of Foreign Ministry during his 15-month stint as Foreign Minister.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Foreign Ministry was under pressure when he assumed power as Foreign Minister in 2022.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan-China relations were facing problems like FATF-grey list but FO countered by commitment and consistency.

CPEC restored

Bilawal Bhutto said that CPEC was restored 10-year celebrations were held recently in which China’s deputy prime minster participated.

Pak-US ties restored

Foreign Minister said that he was pleased to shared that Pakistan and United States bilateral relations have now been restored.

Ties with China, KSA and gulf countries

Also, FO played a role in restoring relations with friendly and brotherly countries.

He gave full credits to China, Saudi Arabia and UAE who showed full support in difficult times.

Quran desecration unacceptable

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan would never tolerate the Quran desecrations incidents. Mr Bhutto already said that the desecration of the Holy Quran amounted to the incitement of religious hatred as the UN Human Rights Council debated a motion in the wake of a recent incident of the holy book’s burning in Sweden.

For his part, Bilawal said while referring to the Holy Quran’s desecration, “We must see this clearly for what it is: incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence.”

Voices against Kashmir atrocities, Islamophobia

Bilawal said he raised voice against Indian Army atrocities against innocent Kashmiri of Occupied Valley.

He said India has been committing hernias crimes against humanity in Held Valley.

The FM said Islamophobia issued was raised at the global level.

Russia-Ukraine War

Bilawal Bhutto said the situation of the world has changed due to Russia-Ukraine war and as a foreign minister Ukraine and Belarus foreign ministers visited Pakistan.

Floods in Pakistan

He thanked United Nations secretary general for International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held 9th January this year at Palais des Nations, Geneva.

He said Pakistan secured international support and forge long-term partnerships for building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation.

Reforms in FO

Bilawal said as a young foreign minister he introduced change management reforms in Foreign Office (FO).