Samaa TV become media partners of UST10 side New York Warriors

Pakistan’s most watched and reliable TV Channel Samaa TV have become the media partners of UST10 league side New York Warriors.

The deal has been signed between the channel and the team, which means the viewers will be able to watch pre-match and post-match interviews of their favourite players on their favourite channel.

Superstars crickets, former captains of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq will be playing for New York Warriors, along with Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Umaid Asif, Abdur Rehman and Sohail Khan.

UST10 Masters league would be played from 18 August to 27 August in USA.