Eight killed, two injured in clash between two tribes in Shikarpur

At least eight people were killed and two others injured in an armed clash between two groups in Madiji area of Shikarpur on Wednesday.

As per the details garnered, an armed clash erupted between Khalora and Junejo tribes in Katchay Jhabar Sheikh area of Madiji in Shikarpur, leaving eight people dead and two others injured.

Responding swiftly to the escalating tension, police reached the area and took situation under control.

The conflict was sparked by an ongoing feud between the Juneja and Khalora tribes over agricultural land.

DSP Tajo Dero Syed Waril Shah confirmed the fatalities and injuries, reporting that law enforcement swiftly intervened to handle the situation. The deceased bodies and the wounded were promptly evacuated from the scene

Those who died in the clash were identified as Abdul Majeed Junejo, Jano Khalora, Nazir Waheed, Ramzan Barkat Junejo, while the wounded people were identified as Liaquat Khalora, Hussain Baksh Junejo and Waheed Dadu.

Police is currently investigating their criminal records to gain a deeper understanding of the incident.