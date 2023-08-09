Vasay Chaudhry speaks out on cancel culture, industry dynamics

Vasay Chaudhry, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, recently opened up about various aspects of the industry, including cancel culture, creative freedom, and the lack of royalties for writers.

In an interview, Chaudhry expressed his views on cancel culture, emphasizing the importance of personal filters while encouraging creative risk-taking. He cautioned against blindly following campaigns and highlighted the significance of thoughtful consideration before embracing concepts like cancel culture.

Addressing the perception that he operates within a restricted circle, Chaudhry clarified that he collaborates with a variety of talents and selects projects based on his comfort level with the team. He provided examples of his film casts to illustrate his point, debunking the notion that he exclusively works with a specific group.

He also touched upon the lack of royalties for writers in the industry, attributing it to the oversaturation of writers and the financial constraints faced by channels and production houses. He stressed the importance of fair compensation and its impact on the quality of scripts, revealing that he now refrains from writing TV scripts due to these challenges.

The multifaceted artist concluded by noting that the success of dramas and films hinges on audience preferences at any given time. He cited specific projects and shared insights into his own creative journey, offering a candid glimpse into the dynamics of Pakistan’s entertainment landscape.