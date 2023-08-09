‘Yaariyan 2’ first look poster featuring Divya Khosla, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri

The eagerly awaited “Yaariyan 2” has just unveiled its vibrant first-look poster, offering a glimpse of the film’s exciting ensemble cast, including Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri.

Helmed by renowned directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the movie promises to deliver a captivating blend of friendship, romance, and music, as evident from the lively poster.

View this post on Instagram

The poster features the main trio, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, along with a talented supporting cast that includes Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Ranjan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.

The colourful and energetic visuals hint at an engaging and entertaining storyline, likely to capture the hearts of audiences.

Anticipation is building as the teaser for the film is set to be released tomorrow, giving fans a tantalizing preview of the movie’s themes and essence. The directorial duo, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for their ability to infuse emotional depth into their films, are expected to deliver yet another heartwarming tale in “Yaariyan 2”.

Scheduled for release on October 20, 2023, “Yaariyan 2” is poised to appeal to a wide audience with its star-studded cast, experienced directors, and a promise of a delightful combination of music, drama, and friendship. As fans eagerly await the teaser’s release, expectations are high for this musical drama to make its mark in the cinematic landscape.