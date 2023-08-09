Fire breaks out in Services Hospital girls hostel
'Fire extinguished, cooling process was underway'
A fire broke out in the girls doctors’ hostel of Services Hospital and as per the initial report, rescue teams rescued five women from the roof of the hostel.
The rescue team said that cause of the fire could not be determined yet.
Rescue officer said that fire has been extinguished and completely under control and till the filing of this report, cooling process was in progress.
