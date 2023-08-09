Ranveer Singh to replace SRK in ‘Don 3,’ fans boycott the franchise

Ranveer Singh is set to step into the shoes of the infamous ‘Don’ character in the revival of Farhan Akhtar’s franchise.

The franchise, initiated with the 1978 classic “Don” created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, starred Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, capturing audiences’ imagination and becoming a major hit.

Farhan Akhtar rebooted the series in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan taking on the iconic role in “Don: The Chase Begins Again.” The film’s success was followed by a sequel in 2011 titled “Don 2.” Now, Akhtar is revitalizing the franchise with a fresh lead in Ranveer Singh, accompanied by the tagline “A New Era Begins.”

As the director and writer, Farhan Akhtar expressed his excitement about the new interpretation and introduced Ranveer Singh as the successor to the role.

He mentioned Singh’s talent and versatility and extended gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan for their previous contributions to the character.

The legacy of the “Don” franchise spans across languages and regions, with remakes in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The upcoming “Don 3” is expected to release in 2025. Ranveer Singh, who is currently starring in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is poised to bring his own flair to the iconic character, adding a new chapter to the storied franchise.

Fans have shown severe reactions to the latest change, as they plan to boycott the film since their favourite star would not be a part of it. They have raised their concerns as Ranveer Singh might not be able to fill the shoes SRK left behind. Although some also believe that Ranveer Singh has proved himself to be the perfect choice for the character as he has given many hit films with amazing versatility.