Another suicide blast in Bajaur: One FC officer injured

A suicide attacker detonated himself near the Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle in tehsil Mamond of Bajaur district.

Bajaur DSP Sattar Khan confirmed that an officer has been injured in the suicide attack.

The incident occurred near Larkhalozo Hospital in Bajaur district.

On July 31, at least 54 people were killed and over 200 injured in a blast occurred at the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Khar, capital area of Bajaur.

JUI-F Amir of Bajaur, Maulana Ziaullah Jan, was also among the martyrs.

“I can confirm that in the hospital we have 39 dead bodies, with 123 wounded that includes 17 patients in a serious condition,” Riaz Anwar, the health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, told AFP.

The rescue teams reached the blast site and shifted injured to the hospital while multiple injured people were airlifted to Peshawar in two helicopters of Pakistan Army.

Inspector General (IG) of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was present at the site to oversee rescue operations. The workers’ convention was organised in front of the NADRA office in Sandiaye area of Khar.

The suicide blast on political gathering drew widespread condemnation.