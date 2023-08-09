‘High School Musical’ stars return for season 4 with nostalgic twist

Fans of the beloved ‘High School Musical’ franchise have a reason to rejoice as original stars Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Kaycee Stroh are making a triumphant return in the fourth season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (HSMTMTS).

The iconic trio is set to bring a wave of nostalgia to the Disney+ show, alongside fellow original cast members Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, and Alyson Reed.

View this post on Instagram

The forthcoming season is already generating excitement with a unique twist. As revealed in the official season 4 description, the Wildcats are back at East High to put on a stage production of ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year.’

However, their plans take an unexpected turn when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has chosen their school as the location for the long-awaited ‘High School Musical 4: The Reunion’ movie.

Joining the original stars are newcomers Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, and Vasthy Mompoin, who are slated for recurring roles throughout the season. Corbin Bleu, known for his earlier appearances on the show, has been an avid supporter of HSMTMTS since its inception, making his on-screen return all the more special for fans and the cast alike.

Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn Caswell, expressed the joy of having Corbin Bleu on set and how he seamlessly stepped into his role. Frankie Rodriguez, another cast member, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the excitement of having an original cast member join the production.

With the mix of original and new talents, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 4 promises an engaging blend of nostalgia and fresh energy, keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for both old and new generations of fans. The show’s production is already underway, and fans can anticipate its premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.