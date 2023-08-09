Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir added to Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Pakistan Cricket Team’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the 17-man squad for Asia Cup and 18-man squad on Wednesday, for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Inzamam-ul-Haq clarified in the press conference in Lahore that Saud Shakeel might be added to the squad for Asia Cup, if he performs well against Afghanistan.

He told that Faheem Ashraf was added to the team because he is an all-rounder whereas Tayyab Tahir and Abdullah Shafique had also impressed.

He said that Shan Masood was not included in the team as his performance was not satisfactory. He added that he has worked with Mickey Arthur in the past as well and he has no problem in working with foreign coaches.

Talking about Sarfaraz Ahmed’s exclusion, he said that he was not the captain when he took over for the first time and Babar Azam is the skipper now, as he believes there should be one skipper for all formats, if he plays them.

He also said that Afghanistan is not a weak side and Pakistan team will get good preparation by playing with them.

Following players have been picked for Asia Cup and Afghanistan series:

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel (picked only for Afghanistan series), Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir