May 9 riots rebellion against Army, COAS: PM’s farewell speech

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the May 9 riots were a rebellion against the Pakistan Armed Forces and COAS General Syed Asim Munir.

He was addressing his farewell speech in the joint session of parliament.

The premier thanked all the lawmakers for working for the betterment of the country during the 16-months stint of the PDM. The PM said that 13 parties rainbow coalition government was unique incident in country’s history.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the previous government of Imran Khan for damaging Pakistan’s bilateral relations with friendly and brotherly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said that former prime minister Imran Khan presented the so-called cypher that damaged the Pakistan-United States relations.

“Also, what happened with the Sino-Pak relations, is in front of everyone,” he said.

The premier said the May 9 events humiliated the soldiers and martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

He termed the 16 months of the PDM government the most difficult test of his life.

Shehbaz said he accepted fair demands of the Balachistan province, adding that there are still some grievances of people and journalists from the province.

Reaction to Imran’s imprisonment

Commenting on the PTI chairman’s three-year imprisonment in Toshakhana criminal case, Shehbaz Sharif said, “One party leader was sentenced… and we are not happy over it.”

But the premier said the PTI chairman met his fate owing to his own deeds.

Tributes for Zardari over ‘show of unity’

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute and expressed gratitude to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari for showing unity with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

He said Zardari extended all-out efforts to ensure continuation of the government.

The premier also credited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with his diplomatic performance.

Credits cabinet members

PM Shehbaz also named his cabinet ministers, including Naveed Qamar, for showing excellent performance in the last one and a half years of the PDM government.